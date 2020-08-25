Previous
Sunflower Sunset by phil_sandford
Photo 1466

Sunflower Sunset

Carole and I took a drive out to another strip of sunflowers that we had found the other week on our way up to Yorkshire. We parked up, managed to cross the A15 Road and got into the field that we’d seen.

Whilst we were in the field, eight of the nine red arrows flew over us just before they landed back at RAF Scampton. There were only eight as apparently Red Six had been hit by bird on the canopy shortly after completing the fly past of Edinburgh Castle earlier that afternoon necessitating an emergency landing at Edinburgh airport. Plane and pilot are both safe.

Carole I waited for the Sun to set to try and capture as best a photograph as we could, sadly the bank of clouds came in and obliterated the Sun just before it actually set.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Phil Sandford

Kerri Michaels ace
love this fav
August 25th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
August 25th, 2020  
