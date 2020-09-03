Previous
Not Bought This One by phil_sandford
Photo 1475

Not Bought This One

Another shot from last Monday’s trip to Doddington Hall and a second look at the sculptures. This one was just shy of £22,000; so it is still where I photographed it.

A very busy day at work just didn’t get round to getting out with the camera.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Phil Sandford

Merrelyn ace
Definitely beyond my budget :)
September 4th, 2020  
