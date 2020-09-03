Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1475
Not Bought This One
Another shot from last Monday’s trip to Doddington Hall and a second look at the sculptures. This one was just shy of £22,000; so it is still where I photographed it.
A very busy day at work just didn’t get round to getting out with the camera.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
1777
photos
131
followers
126
following
404% complete
View this month »
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
Latest from all albums
1470
1471
274
1472
1473
28
1474
1475
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
31st August 2020 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
head
,
sculpture
,
outdoor
,
doddington
Merrelyn
ace
Definitely beyond my budget :)
September 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close