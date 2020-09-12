Birthday Survival Kit

Our daughter, Fiona, was in hospital for my birthday back in August; she was only discharged on Monday this week. She came over yesterday evening with her family for dinner and brought my birthday presents.



The thought and inventiveness that she put towards my presents I just had to share; the photograph is just a selection. But the one that made me laugh was a tiny, small bag which was labelled “60th Birthday Survival Kit.” The bag contained the following items and a small piece of card explained what they were for.



ELASTIC BAND - Time to start a morning stretching routine.

BUBBLE GUM - celebrate your birthday with some bubbly.

COFFEE - for the day after the birthday night before.

SUDOKO - Time to work on keeping your mind agile.

STICKY NOTES - to aid your ageing memory.

SWEETS - to make your 60th birthday extra sweet.

SWORD - to fight the signs of ageing

PAPER CLIP - to keep yourself together; you are only 60.

TEA - enjoy a cuppa and remember the best of the last 60 years.



To be honest, the best birthday present was Fiona out of hospital back with her young family.



