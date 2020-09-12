Previous
Birthday Survival Kit by phil_sandford
Photo 1484

Birthday Survival Kit

Our daughter, Fiona, was in hospital for my birthday back in August; she was only discharged on Monday this week. She came over yesterday evening with her family for dinner and brought my birthday presents.

The thought and inventiveness that she put towards my presents I just had to share; the photograph is just a selection. But the one that made me laugh was a tiny, small bag which was labelled “60th Birthday Survival Kit.” The bag contained the following items and a small piece of card explained what they were for.

ELASTIC BAND - Time to start a morning stretching routine.
BUBBLE GUM - celebrate your birthday with some bubbly.
COFFEE - for the day after the birthday night before.
SUDOKO - Time to work on keeping your mind agile.
STICKY NOTES - to aid your ageing memory.
SWEETS - to make your 60th birthday extra sweet.
SWORD - to fight the signs of ageing
PAPER CLIP - to keep yourself together; you are only 60.
TEA - enjoy a cuppa and remember the best of the last 60 years.

To be honest, the best birthday present was Fiona out of hospital back with her young family.

12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Phil Sandford

Esther Rosenberg ace
So very sweet! Good health to your daughter ! Have fun on your survival kit! Love it!
September 12th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Happy belated! Glad she’s better and her creativity is awesome
September 12th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Cute
September 12th, 2020  
