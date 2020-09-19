Previous
Next
Lincoln Cathedral by phil_sandford
Photo 1491

Lincoln Cathedral

Carole and are just back from an hour or do wandering around Lincoln’s Cathedral Quarter.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
408% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise