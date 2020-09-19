Sign up
Photo 1491
Lincoln Cathedral
Carole and are just back from an hour or do wandering around Lincoln’s Cathedral Quarter.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
1795
photos
130
followers
126
following
408% complete
View this month »
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Tags
cathedral
,
canon
,
outdoor
,
lincoln
