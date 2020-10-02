Sign up
Photo 1504
On The Way Home
Took this looking back down Carole’s lane this evening on the way home from picking up fish n chips.
Storm Alex is forecast to arrive at around 5am so we may not see the sun for a few days.
Looks okay on black.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
iphone
,
sunset
,
lane
