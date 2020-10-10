Previous
Next
Red Duck by phil_sandford
Photo 1512

Red Duck

A new member of the Duck collection joined the Sandford household today. Given Carole’s love of the Ref Arrows (The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Display Team) this was too good to pass up.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
414% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise