Previous
Next
Photo 1512
Red Duck
A new member of the Duck collection joined the Sandford household today. Given Carole’s love of the Ref Arrows (The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Display Team) this was too good to pass up.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20


Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Views
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
10th October 2020 12:36pm
Tags
canon
,
duck
,
wood
,
red-arrows
