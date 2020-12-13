Sign up
Photo 1576
Rainy Sunday
Utterly foul day here in the shire, so a photograph to brighten the day from Friday evening at Belton
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
13th December 2020
13th Dec 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
1899
photos
136
followers
147
following
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
christmas-lights
,
belton-house
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunning Phil
December 13th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Oh wow, that is glorious!
December 13th, 2020
