Taste Returns by phil_sandford
Photo 1586

Taste Returns

With some semblance of taste finally returning (no smell) thought I’d celebrate with a quite superb Gin from one of Leicester Tigers’ heroes, Fereti Tuilagi.

Had a really nice Sibling Zoom call - if Covid has any benefits, it’s certainly the reconnection with my Sister & Brothers (and their families)

Cheers all
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Phil Sandford

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Goodness, your smell and taste have been gone a long time then. Good way to celebrate the return of taste. May smell closely follow! Nice that you have a new way of staying in touch with family. Technology of varying kinds is a real blessing lately.
December 24th, 2020  
