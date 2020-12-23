Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1586
Taste Returns
With some semblance of taste finally returning (no smell) thought I’d celebrate with a quite superb Gin from one of Leicester Tigers’ heroes, Fereti Tuilagi.
Had a really nice Sibling Zoom call - if Covid has any benefits, it’s certainly the reconnection with my Sister & Brothers (and their families)
Cheers all
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Tags
iphone
,
gin
,
covid-legacy
Casablanca
ace
Goodness, your smell and taste have been gone a long time then. Good way to celebrate the return of taste. May smell closely follow! Nice that you have a new way of staying in touch with family. Technology of varying kinds is a real blessing lately.
December 24th, 2020
