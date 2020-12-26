Sign up
Photo 1589
Christmas Woody
Woody woodpecker in the garden this morning enjoying the peanuts, when the Squirrels got of them long enough.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
26th December 2020 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
