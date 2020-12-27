Previous
Next
Lincoln Cathedral by phil_sandford
Photo 1590

Lincoln Cathedral

The Cathedral has been lit up in red all through this Christmas period - not a clue as to why

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Really interesting lighting. fav.
December 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise