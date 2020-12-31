Previous
Final Gift of 2020 by phil_sandford
Photo 1594

Final Gift of 2020

I got up with Carole this morning, as she was on a morning shift; I had a cup of tea ready for her when she came downstairs and I helped her defrost her car. She then headed to work and, as I had scoured the government webpages yesterday to see what I can and cannot do now we are in Tier 4, I headed to Hartsholme Park to catch what I hoped would be a spectacular sunrise.

The lake was frozen solid and as I hung around waiting for the Sun to rise sadly, the fog came down. If there was a sunrise I certainly did not see it.

So as not to waste the journey, I took a walk around the stream that leads into the lake hoping maybe the water would not be frozen further up stream and that the Kingfisher would be up early looking for his breakfast. I cannot explain how happy I was to see that he was.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs throughout what has been, worldwide, a truly dreadful year. I wish each and everyone of you, your families and your friends, a far far better 2021.

Take care
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
436% complete

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh! He posed perfectly for you, he’s a beauty! Happy New Year to you and Carole! 🎉
December 31st, 2020  
