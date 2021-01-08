Previous
Next
Lockdown Bakery by phil_sandford
Photo 1602

Lockdown Bakery

My ‘starter’ continues to survive and provide an excellent yeast for my Sourdough loaves. Will let these cool for around give minutes and have a slice (or two) with fresh butter.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
438% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Delicious
January 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise