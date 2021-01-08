Sign up
Photo 1602
Lockdown Bakery
My ‘starter’ continues to survive and provide an excellent yeast for my Sourdough loaves. Will let these cool for around give minutes and have a slice (or two) with fresh butter.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
1932
photos
143
followers
161
following
438% complete
View this month »
Tags
iphone
,
bakery
,
sourdough
,
lockdown
bkb in the city
Delicious
January 8th, 2021
