Woody

Our visiting Greater Spotted Woodpecker in the garden this morning. Given the squirrel had undone the clip on the peanut feeders, thus dropping all the peanuts to the ground, he had to make himself content with the fat slab today. New peanut feeders, with the base held to the mesh by screws, are on order. Unless my squirrels have a set of screwdrivers about their person, they should be better.



