Previous
Next
Flowies by phil_sandford
Photo 1633

Flowies

Not my mother this time, but our Grandaughter Lucy-anne, who couldn’t say ‘flowers’ all those years ago.

After we’d finished blitzing the conservatory yesterday, Carole said “those red flowers need to go upstairs, they don’t go.” I said I’d be using them for my AYWMC weekly homework and would put them back upstairs when I’d done. Just had lunch and took 20 minutes or so to have a play for todays flash of red ......

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
447% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot
February 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise