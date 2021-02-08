Flowies

Not my mother this time, but our Grandaughter Lucy-anne, who couldn’t say ‘flowers’ all those years ago.



After we’d finished blitzing the conservatory yesterday, Carole said “those red flowers need to go upstairs, they don’t go.” I said I’d be using them for my AYWMC weekly homework and would put them back upstairs when I’d done. Just had lunch and took 20 minutes or so to have a play for todays flash of red ......



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.