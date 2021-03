Green Canvas

As you all know, we’re decorating the kitchen and ‘snug’ going from Green to ‘Aged Parchment’ (which is Grey). We have a lot of ‘green’ stuff in the rooms and I’m sure it will slowly migrate to the garage to be skipped in 5 or 6 years time.



This canvas has adorned one of the walls for around 10 years and will no longer ‘go’ with the new colour scheme. Thought it would fit for today’s Rainbow2021 challenge



