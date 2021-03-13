Previous
Purple Hellebore by phil_sandford
Purple Hellebore

Not sure where yesterday went; bit of decorating, lots of rugby and I caught up with the blue from Friday.

Hellebore’s are still in flower, which is good for the purple rainbow challenge as it’s always, well, a challenge.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
