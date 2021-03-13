Sign up
Photo 1666
Purple Hellebore
Not sure where yesterday went; bit of decorating, lots of rugby and I caught up with the blue from Friday.
Hellebore’s are still in flower, which is good for the purple rainbow challenge as it’s always, well, a challenge.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2015
photos
149
followers
164
following
456% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th March 2021 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
hellebore
,
rainbow2021
