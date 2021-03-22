Sign up
Photo 1675
Robin Red Breast
One of our resident Robins feeding on the peanut jar, coming out to check for predators presenting his chest to me. Perfect for today’s Red shot in this year’s Rainbow challenge.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
22nd March 2021 12:34pm
Tags
red
,
canon
,
robin
,
rainbow2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful capture of this lovely robin - fav
March 22nd, 2021
