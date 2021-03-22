Previous
Robin Red Breast by phil_sandford
Photo 1675

Robin Red Breast

One of our resident Robins feeding on the peanut jar, coming out to check for predators presenting his chest to me. Perfect for today’s Red shot in this year’s Rainbow challenge.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Phil Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful capture of this lovely robin - fav
March 22nd, 2021  
