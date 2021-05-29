451 Days

I last sat in a rugby stadium on 29 February 2020 as my club, Leicester Tigers defeated Worcester Warriors 14-8 in what I recall was a dour drab game.



The news was beginning to report a virus coming out of China badly affecting Bergamo in Italy. I wonder how many people that afternoon had any idea of the year to come.



Today, I was fortunate to be 1 of 6,000 fans at Worcester Warriors ground to see Tigers play them, in the 22nd round of this season. Tigers have played 42 matches behind closed doors with fans at home.



The Covid-19 measures at the ground to day was quite excellent, and having been jabbed twice I felt very safe. The invite for a curry afterwards with a group of fans I know was however declined.



