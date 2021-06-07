Previous
Lupins by phil_sandford
Lupins

Have always lived these flowers, never seem to have enough of them, and sadly they don’t survive with me. I did think we weren’t going to get them this year and suddenly a few arrived.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Glad you got some! My parents used to grow them and I loved them. I have never tried. I should!
June 8th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shape and colour
June 8th, 2021  
