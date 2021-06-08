Previous
Next
First of the Season by phil_sandford
Photo 1753

First of the Season

Our first Poppy of 2021. Used to have stacks of these, not so many now. That said, around 3 weeks ago (after the frosts finally stopped) I sowed hundreds of flower seeds, many of which were Poppies

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
480% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
How lovely!
June 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise