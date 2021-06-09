Sign up
Photo 1754
Allium Burst
Most of the Alliums are up and out now. I love their geometric shapes, like a three dimensional spirograph.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2142
photos
159
followers
199
following
480% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
9th June 2021 7:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
purples
,
allium
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful with the pink daisies !
June 9th, 2021
