Allium Burst by phil_sandford
Allium Burst

Most of the Alliums are up and out now. I love their geometric shapes, like a three dimensional spirograph.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Phil Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful with the pink daisies !
June 9th, 2021  
