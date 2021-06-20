Previous
Poppy Red by phil_sandford
Poppy Red

We’ve had a fair amount of roadworks around Lincoln in the last 18 months or so; the disturbed earth has led to an outburst of Poppy flowers (problem is parking)

Went out for a pootle this morning and found a few safe places to abandon the car (will HAVE to show Carole tomorrow where they were)

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
20th June 2021

Phil Sandford

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful!
June 20th, 2021  
