Poppy Red

We’ve had a fair amount of roadworks around Lincoln in the last 18 months or so; the disturbed earth has led to an outburst of Poppy flowers (problem is parking)



Went out for a pootle this morning and found a few safe places to abandon the car (will HAVE to show Carole tomorrow where they were)



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.