Photo 1785
Ear Ear
Grabbed an ear of corn from a field on my way home from dropping the grandwobs home.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2188
photos
168
followers
203
following
489% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
10th July 2021 8:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
corn
,
canon
,
ear
,
low-key
,
philskeyjuly
Barrgun
Beautiful, I love grassses.
July 10th, 2021
