Poppy

Every couple of days is a surprise in the garden at the moment; the wild meadow flower seeds I sowed back in May (after the frosts) are all begining to flower, but so are the dozens of poppy seeds I sowed, either collected from my garden last year, taken from our many trips out and sent to me by friends across the country. I really am of a mind to sow much of my front lawn next year with flowers



