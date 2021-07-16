Previous
Mexican Aster by phil_sandford
Mexican Aster

or, as it's more commonly known here in the UK, the Garden Cosmos.

I've sown dozens of Cosmos seeds in the new (well new, as in I dug it out during the UK's first Lockdown) flower bed in the middle of the front lawn and they're now begining to flower. In fact, the new bed, edged with Lavender, planted with numerous Tulip, Daffodil and Allium bulbs, also with 6 x Dahlias and hundreds of meadow flower seeds is now becoming a riot of colour.

So far I've managed to grab a new plant from the bed for this months subjects, I hope it can continue for the next 2 weeks

Phil Sandford

Kathy A ace
Love this one, it’s beautiful!
July 16th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful - did you do a painterly edit. Looks great. Would love on a card.
July 16th, 2021  
Shirley B
A lovely colourful subject. Great that you have grown this from seed.
July 16th, 2021  
