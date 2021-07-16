Mexican Aster

or, as it's more commonly known here in the UK, the Garden Cosmos.



I've sown dozens of Cosmos seeds in the new (well new, as in I dug it out during the UK's first Lockdown) flower bed in the middle of the front lawn and they're now begining to flower. In fact, the new bed, edged with Lavender, planted with numerous Tulip, Daffodil and Allium bulbs, also with 6 x Dahlias and hundreds of meadow flower seeds is now becoming a riot of colour.



So far I've managed to grab a new plant from the bed for this months subjects, I hope it can continue for the next 2 weeks



