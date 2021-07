Agapanthus

Only noticed the Agapanthus were out because I noticed a butterfly landing on a blue flower and thought “that Allium is in flower late.” Wrong!! It seems the Agapanthus have decided to bloom overnight.



Currently having breakfast with Carole in the sunshine before we head off to Gunby Hall this afternoon for a mooch.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.