Not From The Garden by phil_sandford
Photo 1793

Not From The Garden

Bought a bunch of 5 Sunflowers from Tesco yesterday morning, and they’ve not opened up as I hoped they would. Only 1 of them is actually straight(ish) and I’ve used that for today’s offering on what has turned out to be a month of minimalist(ish) hi or low key photographs.

I actually conceived this yesterday evening whilst sat in our neighbours garden consuming large quantities of a variety of Caroline’s gin (I conceived it whilst the glasses were being refreshed so I wasn’t being rude).

Today will mainly be spent doing nothing ……

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Phil Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Wonder Gin inspiration
July 18th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
That’s a very interesting perspective
July 18th, 2021  
