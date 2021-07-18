Not From The Garden

Bought a bunch of 5 Sunflowers from Tesco yesterday morning, and they’ve not opened up as I hoped they would. Only 1 of them is actually straight(ish) and I’ve used that for today’s offering on what has turned out to be a month of minimalist(ish) hi or low key photographs.



I actually conceived this yesterday evening whilst sat in our neighbours garden consuming large quantities of a variety of Caroline’s gin (I conceived it whilst the glasses were being refreshed so I wasn’t being rude).



Today will mainly be spent doing nothing ……



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.