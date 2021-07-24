Previous
Next
Strawberry & Cream by phil_sandford
Photo 1799

Strawberry & Cream

Another surprise poppy that has come up in the front border; the red and white reminds me of strawberries and cream.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
492% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise