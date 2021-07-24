Sign up
Photo 1799
Strawberry & Cream
Another surprise poppy that has come up in the front border; the red and white reminds me of strawberries and cream.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2210
photos
169
followers
203
following
492% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
24th July 2021 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
macro
,
poppy
,
hi-key
,
philskeyjuly
