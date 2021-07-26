Sign up
Photo 1801
Chaster Daisy
I think I need to stop choosing white flowers; I’m not as proficient with white on white as many on here are. That said, the flowers currently coming into flower are white.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday' offering; appreciated
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2213
photos
169
followers
203
following
493% complete
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1800
1801
368
369
1797
1798
1799
1800
43
1801
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
26th July 2021 9:44am
Tags
philskeyjuly
JackieR
ace
You're better at WoW than I am Phil!!
July 26th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks Sis. Struggled today to get rid of the 'grey' in the bottom right corner; if I did it in the camera the daisy vanished, and I have tried to do as little as possible in LR (did try, but again, Daisy vanished).
July 26th, 2021
