Chaster Daisy by phil_sandford
Chaster Daisy

I think I need to stop choosing white flowers; I’m not as proficient with white on white as many on here are. That said, the flowers currently coming into flower are white.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday' offering; appreciated
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
JackieR ace
You're better at WoW than I am Phil!!
July 26th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks Sis. Struggled today to get rid of the 'grey' in the bottom right corner; if I did it in the camera the daisy vanished, and I have tried to do as little as possible in LR (did try, but again, Daisy vanished).
July 26th, 2021  
