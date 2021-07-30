Previous
Dahlia Hi-Key by phil_sandford
Photo 1805

Dahlia Hi-Key

This is from the front border, one of my new Dahlias that I planted out in the greenhouse and didnt' lable, so I've very little clue as to what they'll be when they flower (or height). I think I'll be digging these up after the first frost and laying them up in the garage for Winter, they don't go in this bed. Still, this one provides a nice penultimate subject for my month of hi-key flowers (that I really have no idea why I started or how I've manged 30 shots to date)

Thanks for continuing to stop by and view, comment and fav my offerings
Phil Sandford

Photo Details

