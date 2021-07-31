Previous
That’s A Wrap by phil_sandford
Photo 1806

That’s A Wrap

The 31st and last Hi-Key, Minimalist, flower photograph from me for July 2021. Still not sure what led me to do this, the 1st & 2nd of July was me playing, and it sort of grew legs. I wondered if I’d run out of inspirations and more importantly subjects; thankfully the wild flower seeds I sowed after the frosts in April came up time and time again (and of course my Dahlias). For today’s subject, well Tesco supermarket came up trumps.

Thank you for your continues views, comments and favs on my offerings. Much appreciated.
Phil Sandford

Mave
Love this one
July 31st, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Love love this one. Congratulations on a wonderful series, I’ve really enjoyed it.
July 31st, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Fanatic shot and series. That was amazing.
July 31st, 2021  
