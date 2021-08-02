Previous
Red Admiral by phil_sandford
Red Admiral

My Buddleia is beginning to flower and with it the butterflies are coming into the garden to feast on the new flowers.

Was only saying to Carole at the weekend that we were only seeing white ones but today I've seen so many Comma Butterflies and Red Admirals.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering
Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous - fav
August 2nd, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
August 2nd, 2021  
