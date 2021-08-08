Sign up
Photo 1814
Lincolnshire Sunset
There won’t be any sight of this today, it’s another foul day in the UK Summer of 2021.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
sunset
,
canon
,
outdoor
,
lincolnshire
gloria jones
ace
Looks great on black
August 8th, 2021
