Fire Dahli by phil_sandford
Photo 1816

Fire Dahli

On of our brightest and most colourful Dahlias currently in bloom. Was drizzling with rain 10 minutes ago, now brilliant sunshine. The UK Summer of 2021 keeps on giving.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
