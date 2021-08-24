Previous
Lincolnshire Wildlife Park by phil_sandford
Photo 1830

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

A day at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park with Lucy-Anne, Leah and Connor. We last went to a zoo in 2019 and it rained and today was no different. Carole and I took the decision to leave the cameras in the car and use our phones.

An interesting zoo, almost certainly a Parrot Zoo in an earlier life. After lunch, we bought peanuts and too another walk around, Connor led the way “This way Granddad!” and he found the Lions, Tigers, Tapirs, that we’d mossed in the morning.

All the kids enjoyed feeding the parrots peanuts, and marvelled at their dexterity in getting the nut out of the shell.

Now home, having stripped Tesco of clothes; lasagne in the oven, Peter Rabbit on the TV, Granddad about to gran 40 winks.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th August 2021

Phil Sandford

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Special “grand” day. Beautiful shot of the birds. Love the vibrant colors.
August 24th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 24th, 2021  
Shirley B
Grand capture of the lovely birds, great detail. Lovely plumage.
August 24th, 2021  
