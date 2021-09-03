Previous
Last of the Cornflowers by phil_sandford
Last of the Cornflowers

Autumn is definitely here I feel; County has been shrouded in cloud for almost two solid weeks now, we're probably not a million miles away from putting the hearing on.

The meadow flower bed has all but gone over with a few still in flower; this bee was taking advantage of one of the last Cornflowers.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Phil Sandford

Judith Johnson
Lovely bright colours and contrasts
September 3rd, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Beautiful colours
September 3rd, 2021  
