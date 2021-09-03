Sign up
Photo 1840
Last of the Cornflowers
Autumn is definitely here I feel; County has been shrouded in cloud for almost two solid weeks now, we're probably not a million miles away from putting the hearing on.
The meadow flower bed has all but gone over with a few still in flower; this bee was taking advantage of one of the last Cornflowers.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd September 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Judith Johnson
Lovely bright colours and contrasts
September 3rd, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Beautiful colours
September 3rd, 2021
