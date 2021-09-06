Last of the Sneezeweed

or Helinum autumnale as it's more commonly known (I've never heard it called Sneezeweed before).



These flowered a couple of weeks ago, been rather starved of water of late; not sure how much longer they'll survive or if they seed themselves, as I sure don't remember buying and planting this.



