Previous
Next
Last of the Sneezeweed by phil_sandford
Photo 1843

Last of the Sneezeweed

or Helinum autumnale as it's more commonly known (I've never heard it called Sneezeweed before).

These flowered a couple of weeks ago, been rather starved of water of late; not sure how much longer they'll survive or if they seed themselves, as I sure don't remember buying and planting this.

Thanks for your continued engagment, views, comments and favs on my offerings; always appreciated
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
504% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Lovely focus and dof.
September 6th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Pretty blooms! Love their colors.
September 6th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Well they are beautiful, we don’t have them here but we’ve been sneezing like crazy the last week. Maybe the winds brought their pollen over from your place. 😊
September 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise