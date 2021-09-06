Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1843
Last of the Sneezeweed
or Helinum autumnale as it's more commonly known (I've never heard it called Sneezeweed before).
These flowered a couple of weeks ago, been rather starved of water of late; not sure how much longer they'll survive or if they seed themselves, as I sure don't remember buying and planting this.
Thanks for your continued engagment, views, comments and favs on my offerings; always appreciated
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2275
photos
171
followers
203
following
504% complete
View this month »
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
Latest from all albums
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
384
1842
1843
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
6th September 2021 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
helenium
,
sneezeweed
,
last-of-the
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely focus and dof.
September 6th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Pretty blooms! Love their colors.
September 6th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Well they are beautiful, we don’t have them here but we’ve been sneezing like crazy the last week. Maybe the winds brought their pollen over from your place. 😊
September 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close