Last of the Lavender by phil_sandford
Last of the Lavender

Incredibly long day yesterday, down in the South West in meetings. I was also down there for the retirement doo of a man it’s been a pleasure to work with for the last 6 years.

Got home at around 1:30 this morning and was up at 6:30 to get my car in for a service and MOT.

Home now, coffee in hand and struggling to function
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Casablanca
Welcome home! Hope you sleep well tonight. Lovely soft image
September 10th, 2021  
Maggiemae
the leafy coloured greens in the background suit this lovely lavender so well!
September 10th, 2021  
