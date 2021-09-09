Sign up
Photo 1846
Last of the Lavender
Incredibly long day yesterday, down in the South West in meetings. I was also down there for the retirement doo of a man it’s been a pleasure to work with for the last 6 years.
Got home at around 1:30 this morning and was up at 6:30 to get my car in for a service and MOT.
Home now, coffee in hand and struggling to function
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2279
photos
171
followers
203
following
505% complete
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1841
384
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
385
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
8th September 2021 10:16am
Tags
canon
,
lavender
,
last-of-the
Casablanca
ace
Welcome home! Hope you sleep well tonight. Lovely soft image
September 10th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
the leafy coloured greens in the background suit this lovely lavender so well!
September 10th, 2021
