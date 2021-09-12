Previous
Last of the Purple Buddleia by phil_sandford
Photo 1849

Last of the Purple Buddleia

This was the first Buddleia to flower this year and still has the odd flower in bloom, but much has now gone over.

Butterflies are still around, as are the bees, but they are now getting scarcer as the Autumn season begins.

12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Phil Sandford

gloria jones ace
Great focus, colors
September 12th, 2021  
