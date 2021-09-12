Sign up
Photo 1849
Last of the Purple Buddleia
This was the first Buddleia to flower this year and still has the odd flower in bloom, but much has now gone over.
Butterflies are still around, as are the bees, but they are now getting scarcer as the Autumn season begins.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
1
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2283
photos
171
followers
203
following
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
1848
1849
1844
1845
1846
385
1847
1848
1849
386
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
12th September 2021 10:58am
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
buddleia
,
last-of-the
gloria jones
ace
Great focus, colors
September 12th, 2021
