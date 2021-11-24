Sign up
Photo 1922
Lincoln
Been a hell of a week and it’s only Wednesday. Thank goodness tomorrow is my last day for this week as I’m taking Friday off.
A shot looking back over the River Witham in the centre of Lincoln from Sunday.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Sue Cooper
ace
Great image. Lovely reflections.
November 24th, 2021
