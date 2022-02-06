Previous
Flash of Red 2022 - Low Key by phil_sandford
Photo 1996

Today’s hint is Low Key featuring black. The trusty chess set come to the rescue.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Kathy A ace
Fabulous low key shot!
February 6th, 2022  
Gavin.J
Sinister looking shot indeed, cool monochrome 👍
February 6th, 2022  
