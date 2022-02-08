Previous
Flash of Red 2022 - High Key by phil_sandford
Photo 1998

Flash of Red 2022 - High Key

Today's hint, the first of the High Key shots for the second day of the week for this year's flash of red challenge; I've taken our 'Wols' that show the 'Hear No Evil, See No Evil and Say No Evil' saying quite nicely. Shot SOOC.

8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Phil Sandford

Photo Details

