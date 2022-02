Flash of Red 2022 - Low Key

Low key, emphasising black. Bit at a loss today as to my subject until Carole said, “well the camera is black” and I thought, given we all use cameras for this project, of all types, bridge, DSLR, phones, etc it would be nice to feature what Carole and I use, the Canon EOS6D MkII. (This is obviously Carole’s)



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.