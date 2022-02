Flash of Red 2022 - High Key

Tried to use our/my Galileo thermometer for today’s Flash of Red High Key, but it’s too tall to work in landscape and just didn’t work. I don’t want to ruin my calendar by throwing in a portrait shot when all the others have not been portrait. Binned the thermometer and grabbed one of the Willow Tree figurine that we have in the hallway.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.