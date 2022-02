Flash of Red 2022 - Low Key

The final shot of the Flash of Red Challenge for 2022, a low ke shot of a ceramic ball. Have really enjoyed this year, with the daily 'hints' it has provided, I think, my best FOR calendar in the time that I've been doing it. I have particuarly enjoyed producing all of the photographs out of the camera using the settings of the EOS and not editing software, other than minor, very minor, tweaks in LR.



Thank you for your continued support and critique to my offerings.