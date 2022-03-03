Previous
Rainbow 2022 - Wk1 Green by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2022 - Wk1 Green

Yesterday's shot posted today as work totally took over again I'm afraid. The green of a pepper, sliced in half; it won't go to waste as I'll eat it with my salad at lunchtime.

Thank you for continuing to engage with my offerings
Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
