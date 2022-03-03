Sign up
Photo 2021
Rainbow 2022 - Wk1 Green
Yesterday's shot posted today as work totally took over again I'm afraid. The green of a pepper, sliced in half; it won't go to waste as I'll eat it with my salad at lunchtime.
Thank you for continuing to engage with my offerings
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Tags
green
,
canon
,
macro
,
rainbow2022
