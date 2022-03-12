Sign up
Photo 2030
Rainbow 2022 - Wk2 Purple (Indigo)
Another crocus from the garden for today’s shot, they’re open now and looking gorgeous.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2514
photos
182
followers
210
following
556% complete
8
2
2
Years 1 to 6
10th March 2022 1:39pm
Tags
purple
,
canon
,
crocus
,
rainbow2022
Maggiemae
ace
Honestly - putting anything on a pure white background works so well! fav
March 12th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Classic and beautiful. You are good at these high key shots
March 12th, 2022
