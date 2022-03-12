Previous
Next
Rainbow 2022 - Wk2 Purple (Indigo) by phil_sandford
Photo 2030

Rainbow 2022 - Wk2 Purple (Indigo)

Another crocus from the garden for today’s shot, they’re open now and looking gorgeous.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
556% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Honestly - putting anything on a pure white background works so well! fav
March 12th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Classic and beautiful. You are good at these high key shots
March 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise