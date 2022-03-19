Sign up
Photo 2037
Rainbow 2022 - Wk3 Purple (Indigo)
One of Carole's purple Alstroemeria flowers for today's subject.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
0
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2521
photos
181
followers
210
following
558% complete
View this month »
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
18th March 2022 3:54pm
purple
,
canon
,
macro
,
indigo
,
alstroemeria
,
rainbow2022
