Rainbow 2022 - Wk3 Purple (Indigo) by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2022 - Wk3 Purple (Indigo)

One of Carole’s purple Alstroemeria flowers for today’s subject.

19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
