Photo 2042
Rainbow 2022 - Wk5 Green
Green is pretty difficult, you get very few green flowers, but it’s good if you’ve got a giant fern in the house that you can carry into the conservatory and arrange to get a frond.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2528
photos
181
followers
210
following
559% complete
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2037
431
2038
432
2039
2040
2041
2042
Views
5
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
24th March 2022 10:28am
Tags
green
,
macro
,
fern
,
hi-key
,
rainbow2022
