Rainbow 2022 - Wk5 Green by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2022 - Wk5 Green

Green is pretty difficult, you get very few green flowers, but it’s good if you’ve got a giant fern in the house that you can carry into the conservatory and arrange to get a frond.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Phil Sandford

