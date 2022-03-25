Rainbow 2022 - Wk4 Blue

Stolling around the garden yesterday, and the house, I realised I didn't have any blue flowers to use for today's shot, to keep the week's theme as hi-key flowers. I remembered that we had some faux blue flowers somewhere but for the life of me couldn't think where they were. Quietly, whilst Carole was still sleeping I searched the house this morning to no avail, only to find them in the conservatory in full view of where I've taken all my photographs this week. As my Mother would have said and my darling Wife does say, "you're looking with your ears Philip."



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.



